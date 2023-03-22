Burt Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,156 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,258,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.27. The company had a trading volume of 106,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $243.51.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

