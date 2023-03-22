Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 944 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 77,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,164. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $103.72. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

