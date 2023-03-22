Burt Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 711,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,058,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises about 6.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 4.17% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $456.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

