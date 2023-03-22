Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 84,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVGW. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.