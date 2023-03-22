Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $24.10

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $23.40. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 478 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.