Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $24.10

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $23.40. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 478 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
