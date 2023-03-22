Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0878 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

Dividend History for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

