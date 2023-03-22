Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0878 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.