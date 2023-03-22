Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.30

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 13855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 5.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

