Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.90. 3,752,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,677,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
