Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 28,978 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,978 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.05% of General Motors worth $26,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

General Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,793,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

