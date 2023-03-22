Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $32.60. 30,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,505. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

