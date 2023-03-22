Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,209 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 671,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,768. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

