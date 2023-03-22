Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.52. 317,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.50 and a 200-day moving average of $166.45. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

