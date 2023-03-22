Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $16.96 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,638,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285,258 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,284,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 388,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,334,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 750,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 3,152,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,856,329. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.21.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

