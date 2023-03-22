Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $20.17 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,120. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

