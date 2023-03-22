Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 998,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares during the last quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,169,000 after buying an additional 805,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,796,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,533,000 after buying an additional 267,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DASH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 509,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,659. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,424 shares of company stock valued at $16,529,181. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DASH. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

