Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 21,976 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,976 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 1.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $63,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

WMB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 751,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

