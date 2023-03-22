Capital Market Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.