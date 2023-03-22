Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

