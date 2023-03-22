Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 151,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $354.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

