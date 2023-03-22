Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,648 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.66. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

