Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases 1,699 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 122,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 59,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 140,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHD opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.