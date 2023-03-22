Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases 712 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after acquiring an additional 432,479 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after acquiring an additional 244,569 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.