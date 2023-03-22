Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 258 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

