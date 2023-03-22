Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 176,165 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 176,165 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

