Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $2.61 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day moving average of $154.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,718 shares of company stock worth $6,909,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.