Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $7.98 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,243 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in JD.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in JD.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in JD.com by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,532 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
JD.com Trading Up 2.3 %
JD.com Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
