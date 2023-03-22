Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $870,000 Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 169.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in ORIX were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IX opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

