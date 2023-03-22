Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

