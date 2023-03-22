Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 106,240 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,240 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 1.4% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.09% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $865,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,921,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,521.0% in the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 566,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 544,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.