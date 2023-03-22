Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,745,141 shares of company stock worth $51,643,077 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

BTU stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.