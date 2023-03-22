Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,957,849. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $262.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

