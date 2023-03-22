Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.97. 226,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.