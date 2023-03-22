Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,415,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,099,000 after buying an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,073,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,107 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,023. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $152.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day moving average is $117.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.