Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $909,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $83.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,249. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

