Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,598. The firm has a market cap of $551.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $138.75.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

