Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Shopify by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. 2,928,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,519,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

