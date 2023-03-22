Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 4,454 Shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSTP traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

