Cardano Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001313 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.47 billion and $793.64 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.13 or 0.06345192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00061196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00041286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018413 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,608,886,724 coins and its circulating supply is 34,719,142,521 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

