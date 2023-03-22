CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous dividend of $0.28.

CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 106.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,483. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,273,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 64,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

