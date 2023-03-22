CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous dividend of $0.28.
CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 106.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.
CareTrust REIT Price Performance
Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,483. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.
