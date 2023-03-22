CarMax Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 22,939 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical volume of 12,395 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 753,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,072. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

