Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 5,952,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 38,050,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,034,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,181,000 after buying an additional 841,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,876 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

