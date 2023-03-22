Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 2.1%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 465,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,850,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.6% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

