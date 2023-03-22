CDbio (MCD) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

CDbio (MCD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, CDbio has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CDbio token can now be purchased for about $3.94 or 0.00014365 BTC on popular exchanges. CDbio has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $19,106.61 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00358935 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,119.13 or 0.26088654 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010189 BTC.

About CDbio

CDbio launched on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

