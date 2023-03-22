CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17.56 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $74.72 million and approximately $17.56 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00030810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00198419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,452.91 or 1.00075243 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.091866 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $19,744,542.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

