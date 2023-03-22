China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.64. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 10,514 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

