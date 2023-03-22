China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.64. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 10,514 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.