Christopher D. Boone Sells 250 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cable One Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CABO stock traded up $16.92 on Tuesday, hitting $657.14. The stock had a trading volume of 40,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,259. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $740.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $778.73. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.85 and a 1 year high of $1,576.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,105.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $68,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.