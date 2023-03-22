CI Financial Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:CIXXF)

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
CI Financial Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $16.49.
About CI Financial
