CIBC Boosts WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Price Target to C$7.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.41% from the stock’s previous close.
WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 6.6 %
OTC:WHTCF traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.22. 8,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$4.50.
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.