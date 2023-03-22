CIBC Boosts WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Price Target to C$7.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.41% from the stock’s previous close.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 6.6 %

OTC:WHTCF traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.22. 8,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$4.50.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.