Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Benchmark

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

CTRN opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $175.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

