Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Benchmark

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.75% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Citi Trends Price Performance
CTRN opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $175.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.28.
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
