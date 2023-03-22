Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 3.6%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 102,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,875,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,205,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,560,776.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 49,649,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,561,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,809 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 20,292,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,199 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

